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Satanic Facist German Reporter Also Passes Out on TV While Demanding Forced Jabs [18.02.2022]
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105 views • February 21, 2022
Note: The Satanist and their servant and the brainwashed Zombie idiots are everywere.
Article: https://www.infowars.com/posts/german-tv-presenter-pushes-for-mandatory-vaccination-then-collapses-live-on-air/
33,534 views Feb 18, 2022
Salty Cracker
727K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1-hvetQw6sw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
Article: https://www.infowars.com/posts/german-tv-presenter-pushes-for-mandatory-vaccination-then-collapses-live-on-air/
33,534 views Feb 18, 2022
Salty Cracker
727K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1-hvetQw6sw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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