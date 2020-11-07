OSHA TRAINED MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL (Cancer Risk globalreaserch.ca link )

OSHA TRAINED MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL (Masks Cancer Risk)Posted without permission For Educational and Research use onlyFair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)---{==Truth Matters=>original source :---That Mask Is Giving You Lung CancerFrom Guy Crittenden, who, for 25 years, edited the trade journal HazMat Management. (This was posted on Facebook.)By Guy CrittendenGlobal Research, November 04, 2020News from Underground 23 October 2020Theme: Media Disinformation, Science and Medicine...The blue typical mask depicted in the photograph contain Teflon and other chemicals. A Facebook friend reminds us: 1. Masks are “sterilized” with Ethylene Oxide — a known carcinogen. Many teachers in various school boards have been experiencing significant symptoms as a direct result of the effects of this chemical. 2. The masks contain (not sprayed with) PTFE which makes up Teflon along with other chemicals. I found and have posted the US patent to allow manufacturers to use PTFE as a filter in commercial masks… “breathing these for extended periods can lead to lung cancer.” ...Posters Note: Man made (artificial fabrics) Plastic/Polyester etc. pose a long term risk like asbestos in the body.