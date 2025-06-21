Sakon Nahkon Farmers Market Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These next few videos just walking around the food market and behind the Big C as you can see you can get everything you want here. The food coming in from the outskirts from the surrounding Farms so there's no reason to actually grow a garden here cuz the food's always coming in