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Major Democrat Donor Ed Buck Arrested And Charged With Running Hollywood Drug House - War Room Full Show
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20 views • September 19, 2019
Owen Shroyer illustrates the total hypocrisy of the media as it breaks that major Democrat Donor Ed Buck has been arrested after a third drug overdose at his L.A. apartment. That doesn't stop them from covering a fake story all day long like fake accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Laura Loomer joins the show to discuss social media censorship and her campaign for Congress.
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