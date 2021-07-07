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THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD THE TOXICITY OF FLUORIDE
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31 views • July 07, 2021
When you drink water, do you swallow? Do you know what you’re drinking? What’s in your water? I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Thomas Levy, MD, JD. Dr. Levy is not only a Board-Certified Cardiologist, he is also a world-renowned author, speaker, and a toxicology expert. He was instrumental in educating the public in Colorado Springs, CO, about the dangers of water fluoridation and the importance of clean water. Dr. Levy explains how important it is to understand the facts when deciding what goes into your body.
The city of Mims, FL, will be asked to make a decision to keep toxicity out of their water. This video was shown at the Mims Community Meeting on 06/21/2021. It is my hope that everyone who will have the opportunity to vote on the subject of artificial water fluoridation will educate themselves and make an informed choice.
If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected]
The city of Mims, FL, will be asked to make a decision to keep toxicity out of their water. This video was shown at the Mims Community Meeting on 06/21/2021. It is my hope that everyone who will have the opportunity to vote on the subject of artificial water fluoridation will educate themselves and make an informed choice.
If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected]
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