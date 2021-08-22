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Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? NO! (Prof. Michel Chossudovsk / Christine Massey)
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206 views • August 22, 2021
The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novel corona virus had been isolated.
Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following: “is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?
Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions. Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having
been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ttI8xvoJx19B/
Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following: “is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?
Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions. Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having
been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ttI8xvoJx19B/
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