Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Benjamin Fulford discusses the new President of Argentina , the WEF Plant . He says the Kasarian Mafia Jews might be moving to Argentina after they get kicked out of Ukraine - Part A
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
186 Subscribers
113 views
Published 14 hours ago

So the act the new Prez of Argentina put on for all of us was certainly entertaining.  But Benny says he is a World Economic Forum guy and you can not trust the SOB. He is no Trump in my opinion. And how about the Kasarian Mafia buying 1000 miles of coastline in Argentina  WTF ?

Keywords
newsargentinafulford

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket