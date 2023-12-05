Benjamin Fulford discusses the new President of Argentina , the WEF Plant . He says the Kasarian Mafia Jews might be moving to Argentina after they get kicked out of Ukraine - Part A

So the act the new Prez of Argentina put on for all of us was certainly entertaining. But Benny says he is a World Economic Forum guy and you can not trust the SOB. He is no Trump in my opinion. And how about the Kasarian Mafia buying 1000 miles of coastline in Argentina WTF ?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.