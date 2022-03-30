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Warped Reality
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47 views • March 30, 2022
Brainwashed By The Left
* The media are making us believe things about America that aren’t true.
* We’re making major decisions based on perceptions, not reality.
* Dems don’t want you to know the real data because it would tank their entire agenda.
* They want you to see victims around every corner.
* We have a lot in common; and when we know the facts, Americans can get a lot done together.
* They want us ignorant and angry.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 29 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302254907001
* The media are making us believe things about America that aren’t true.
* We’re making major decisions based on perceptions, not reality.
* Dems don’t want you to know the real data because it would tank their entire agenda.
* They want you to see victims around every corner.
* We have a lot in common; and when we know the facts, Americans can get a lot done together.
* They want us ignorant and angry.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 29 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302254907001
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