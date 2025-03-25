© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli rhetoric is once again signaling a push toward full-scale war.
“We’re gonna conquer Gaza and we’ll go end it now. We will work with the American allies on the Trump plan”
“The bully is not going away and is here to stay”
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net