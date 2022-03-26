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3/25/2022 Miles Guo: Whoever survives the two or three years after the COVID vaccine disaster hits will be a winner! I hope the fellow fighters stay away from the collapse of the real estate, finance, and the CCP, and all kinds of natural disasters and food shortages. Sell your extra properties and be prepared for the disasters