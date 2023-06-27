BOMBSHELL: 13 MILLION DEAD FROM VAX! - Japan Experiences SHOCKING Excess Death Rate!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive death numbers from the vaccines as Dr. Denis Rancourt warns 13 million have died worldwide, though some numbers place it between 20 and 30 million.
We are only just starting to see the die off take place as each year, excess death numbers increase dramatically.
In Japan, excess death numbers are at dramatic highs, growing each quarter.
In this video, we break down these latest numbers as the awakening continues.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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