Originally uploaded to YouTube on Mar 14, 2023 with 7.5K views.

"Jesus... What Happened To Us

written by Bradley James Skistimas



Music Credit:

FiveTimesAugust

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZtsZuiFrTTThe4muxR4Dg



Shut your mouth, get in line

Just behave or pay the fine

They're pulling on your backbone

And taking out your spine



They want you weak, don't speak

Don't question, don't think

Keep staring at your smartphone

Get dumber every week



Now give up your freedom and shush

Oh Jesus, what happened to us?



Leave the church, kill your faith

Judge the skin and learn to hate

Make yourself the enemy

But call yourself a saint



Learn the rules, be a fool

Remove your kid from school

And apologize for everything

Apologize for you



Now give the TV all of your trust

Oh Jesus, what happened to us?



Mark, Jack, Bill, Joe

They'll tell you what you need to know

They give you your permissions

And tell you where to go



Lights, camera, action, edit

We're so pathetic

You believe it 'cause you watched it

You believe it 'cause they said it



Now everybody stay home and rust

Oh Jesus, what happened to us?



We used to stand and fight

We had a voice alright

We had a life worth living

We had a damn worth giving

Now we're watching it fall

That's the truth of it all



So shut your mouth, get in line

Just behave or pay the fine

They're pulling on your backbone

And taking out your spine



They want you weak, don't speak

Don't question, don't think

Keep staring at your smartphone

Get dumber every week



Don't nobody put up a fuss

Oh Jesus, what's happened to us?



Oh Jesus

Jesus, what happened to us?



Music & Lyrics Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)



CELEBRATE TRUTH

ROBBIE DAVIDSON

Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings



