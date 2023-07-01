Originally uploaded to YouTube on Mar 14, 2023 with 7.5K views.
"Jesus... What Happened To Us
written by Bradley James Skistimas
Music Credit:
FiveTimesAugust
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZtsZuiFrTTThe4muxR4Dg
Shut your mouth, get in line
Just behave or pay the fine
They're pulling on your backbone
And taking out your spine
They want you weak, don't speak
Don't question, don't think
Keep staring at your smartphone
Get dumber every week
Now give up your freedom and shush
Oh Jesus, what happened to us?
Leave the church, kill your faith
Judge the skin and learn to hate
Make yourself the enemy
But call yourself a saint
Learn the rules, be a fool
Remove your kid from school
And apologize for everything
Apologize for you
Now give the TV all of your trust
Oh Jesus, what happened to us?
Mark, Jack, Bill, Joe
They'll tell you what you need to know
They give you your permissions
And tell you where to go
Lights, camera, action, edit
We're so pathetic
You believe it 'cause you watched it
You believe it 'cause they said it
Now everybody stay home and rust
Oh Jesus, what happened to us?
We used to stand and fight
We had a voice alright
We had a life worth living
We had a damn worth giving
Now we're watching it fall
That's the truth of it all
So shut your mouth, get in line
Just behave or pay the fine
They're pulling on your backbone
And taking out your spine
They want you weak, don't speak
Don't question, don't think
Keep staring at your smartphone
Get dumber every week
Don't nobody put up a fuss
Oh Jesus, what's happened to us?
Oh Jesus
Jesus, what happened to us?
Music & Lyrics Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
