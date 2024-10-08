BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS RFK JR Calling Out THE LEFT"S Corruption And Incompetence?
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
Follow
13 views • 6 months ago

EPISODE 09 We look at the current political environment with RFK JR supporting Trump as the president. RFK JR doesn't hold back to expose that Kamala Harris is not qualified for the position of the President and was a DEI hire allegedly!

00:00 Introduction 01:18 Setting up speech from RFK

03:12 We are not a democracy!!!

04:29 They concealed the decline of Biden

05:12 No election but Harris is the nominee?

07:29 Harris elected based on nothing?

09:08 Weaponized the government agencies

12:32 RFK Jr's reasons for leaving the Democrats

13:01 Support for Trump

22:09 Wrap up

Keywords
trump 2024 presidencypolitics truth socialtampon tim walz
