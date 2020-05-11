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There is effective treatment for Covid 19 today
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136 views • May 11, 2020
Medical doctors are joining together in the Frontline Covid 19 Critical Care Consortium to promote the treatment of serious Covid 19 infections with intravenous steroids, vitamin C, heparin and hydroxychloroquine. They have found this treatment to be highly effective even in patients on ventilators. The key to success is early intervention before the cytokine storm. They are not getting the support of the FDA, CDC, NIH, or WHO. There is support from other countries that include China, Korea, Japan, and Italy.
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