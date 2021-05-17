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Gaza High Tech Weapons Update
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135 views • May 17, 2021
Advanced weapons that demolish high rise buildings used for what purpose really? it looks like conventional missiles are being mixed in with unconventional weapons. The low tech weapons poke holes in buildings and make a mess, such a contrast to the military tech. I'm no expert on weapons but it looks like some of these demolitions have isolated explosions. they've been talking about weaponizing space for years now... would it really be a conspiracy theory to suggest the power and precision of these weapons are insane and the media is dumbing things down again?
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