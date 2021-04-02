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TAKING CONTROL BACK BECAUSE FREEDOM YOU TAKE - NOT ASK!
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60 views • April 02, 2021
This is Aries season and all planets are moving direct.. still doubting what to do at this stage?? very bad! this time to start a ride, making decision and to claim your rights through real actions- preparing and building our (your) future!!
These time many people think that freedom is through abandoning the system (breaking the rules), but the truth is that to "break the system" you must to move through the system and to create (change) to your own way!!
These time many people think that freedom is through abandoning the system (breaking the rules), but the truth is that to "break the system" you must to move through the system and to create (change) to your own way!!
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