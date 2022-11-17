What Censors Hide about Energy Policy | Amy Cooke

The rising energy crisis is a political problem. For John Locke Foundation CEO Amy Cooke, an energy policy specialist, innovation has been more effective than non-fossil fuel policies in ensuring a cleaner environment.

Given many attempts to skew perceptions and push ideological agendas, Cooke argues there should be free speech and open debate regarding energy policy in the United States. This would allow citizens to understand the tradeoffs of non-fossil fuel energy.

In late October, Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) filed a preliminary economic assessment for the Sandman Project in Humboldt County, Nevada. CEO Cherie Leeden, in our weekly Inventa Capital segment, reports on the findings and the company’s future endeavors. With a small-scale open-pit mining project, Gold Bull Resources estimates production of 35,000 ounces of gold per annum for five years and a one-year payback period.

