ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Wednesday 12/20/23 • ROGER STONE & VIVEK RAMASWAMY DISCUSS TRUMP & DEMOCRATS • Infowars
1448 views
Published Yesterday

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IS OFFICIALLY ESTABLISHING A PERMANENT DICTATORSHIP IN AMERICA! THIS COUP IS NOT JUST AGAINST TRUMP BUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’S RIGHT TO ELECT WHO THEY WANT TO REPRESENT THEM!

Legal scholars across the political spectrum agree: Trump could not be barred from being on the ballot unless he had been convicted of insurrection. President Trump has been convicted of nothing! This fraudulent action convicts the Deep State of openly attempting to steal the 2024 election!

World awakens to globalists hijacking America with rigged elections!

Alex Jones breaks the latest on the Deep State’s fight against Trump!

Watch & share this broadcast!


