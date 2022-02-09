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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1009 - Mary Bratcher - Report about Johnson's roommate
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23 views • February 09, 2022
Johnson, in the process of robbing the Casey’s General Store where Mary worked at, shot and beat her and two other employees to death with a claw hammer, before hiding their bodies in the cooler.
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