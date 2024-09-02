Mike Adams sermon 004 – Mark 16:15-18 Beware the molecules of THE SERPENT in foods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Snakes, serpents, and venom in the Bible and modern medicine. (0:00)
- Biblical miracles and pharmaceuticals. (4:47)
- COVID vaccines as biological weapons, with mention of spike protein and neurological damage. (8:33)
- Natural substances for immunity and protection from toxins. (16:33)
- Toxic food supply, agriculture, and medicine. (27:08)
- Natural healing methods and food choices for cancer prevention. (34:17)
- Natural healing and resurrection through nutrition and faith. (38:33)
