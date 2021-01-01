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A REAL PATRIOT! (Walk a cross Canada)
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30 views • January 01, 2021
This man is a true but humble patriot who needs our help to help get money for veterans and other causes like clean drinking water for the aboriginal community who still have to boil their water due to contaminants from our corporations! This is an amazing thing thats happening and I praise Warren and those involved.
Walk A Cross Canada (to donate or join the walk)
https://www.marchacrosscanada.com/?fbclid=IwAR0LuPwxqv_2h-b8xXljsokKFkdxfA9l4jBN5HFUqrL52QOqVdcDW_JOsNU
Walk A Cross Canada (to donate or join the walk)
https://www.marchacrosscanada.com/?fbclid=IwAR0LuPwxqv_2h-b8xXljsokKFkdxfA9l4jBN5HFUqrL52QOqVdcDW_JOsNU
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