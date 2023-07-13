General Flynn: There Won't Be a 2024 Election! Black Swan Event Coming!

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Previous Updates:
Q's Timeline Revealed! The Greatest [WW] Mil Intel Operation of All-Time!
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Nuclear Escalation in Ukraine! July 5th Dirty Bomb Attack on Ukraine Power Plant! Deep State Desperate for WW3!
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Something Yuge is Coming This Week! The Start of A Mass Public Awakening!
https://rumble.com/v2xuii0-something-yuge-is-coming-this-week-the-start-of-a-mass-public-awakening.html
It's Going to be a Very Hot Summer! Doubters Will Soon be Believers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hbzAhqv7qas2/