Investigative Journalist On Exposing UNRWA Years Before Biden Administration Halts Funding

The U.S. temporarily pauses funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, amid allegations that 12 workers were involved in the October 7th attacks on Israel. But investigative reporters have been sounding the alarm on UNRWA for years. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke to journalist Dr. Anthony Harper who raised his concerns to the Trump White House back in 2017.
