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Dr. Vernon Coleman: Don't Let Them Kill The Kids!
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46 views • February 19, 2022
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Don't Let Them Kill The Kids!
Dr Vernon Coleman explains, analyses and destroys the UK Government's plan to jab 5-year-olds with a poisonous drug.
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
“It’s very noteworthy that the Big-Pharma owned and operated FDA is in no way after any governmental mandates . The thoroughly compromised FDA is aggressively pressuring employers to sentence you to death with employer mandates requiring either the J&J clot-shot or the Pfizer/Moderna mRNA gene altering experimental shot . Egregious moves orchestrated by the DC Swamp such as this letter issued by the FDA are integral parts of the devolution process as they all harden the populace against the Captured Government that is essentially MANAGING OUR DEATHS” - finsterwaldj
There's a lot to re-look at regarding terrain theory, but the main point is, realizing there's never been any such virus as SARS Cov2 in existence is one of the ways we escape this hell
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uolbijJH0h0/
Dr Vernon Coleman explains, analyses and destroys the UK Government's plan to jab 5-year-olds with a poisonous drug.
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
“It’s very noteworthy that the Big-Pharma owned and operated FDA is in no way after any governmental mandates . The thoroughly compromised FDA is aggressively pressuring employers to sentence you to death with employer mandates requiring either the J&J clot-shot or the Pfizer/Moderna mRNA gene altering experimental shot . Egregious moves orchestrated by the DC Swamp such as this letter issued by the FDA are integral parts of the devolution process as they all harden the populace against the Captured Government that is essentially MANAGING OUR DEATHS” - finsterwaldj
There's a lot to re-look at regarding terrain theory, but the main point is, realizing there's never been any such virus as SARS Cov2 in existence is one of the ways we escape this hell
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uolbijJH0h0/
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