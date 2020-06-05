The #GeorgeFloydMemorial Is A SLAP IN THE FACE To The Families Of Those Who Died During COVID-19!!!

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George Floyd’s death is being politicized and it needs to stop! While hundreds of people including politicians and celebrities gathered shoulder to shoulder for the George Floyd Memorial, thousands of families who had loved ones die during the Covid-19 pandemic are barred from holding funerals or even visiting their families. This is hypocritical beyond belief and those who died in hospitals all alone will not be forgotten. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth expresses a heart felt rant about the George Floyd Memorial and how it compares to what some of his friends had to go through when dealing with the death of THEIR loved ones. RIP Bob Jackett.
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