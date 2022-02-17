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DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO. ÉSTE ES EL PEOR CRIMEN EN LA HISTORIA DE LA HUMANIDAD
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11 views • February 17, 2022
DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO. ADVERTENCIA DE LAS INYECCIONES CON VENENO DE MUERTE MAL LLAMADAS VACUNAS ESTO HA SIDO UN ASESINATO EN PRIMER GRADO Y GENOCIDIO
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