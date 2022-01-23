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PCR Nasal Swabs Reveal DANGER -- Los Hisopos Nasales de PCR Revelan PELIGRO
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438 views • January 23, 2022
Dr Jane Ruby- PCR Nasal Swabs Examined by Scientists Reveal DANGER
The inventor of PCR
https://needtoknow.news/2020/12/kary-mullis-the-inventor-of-the-pcr-test-explains-why-its-results-are-meaningless/
El inventor de la PCR advirtió que el test «no sirve para detectar ninguna infección o enfermedad con precisión»
https://trikoobanews.com/31192.html
Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, explains Dr. Fauci has an agenda
El Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor de la prueba de PCR, explica que el Dr. Fauci tiene una agenda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDPt_y0n1q0
Nanocarriers: a versatile approach for mucosal vaccine delivery
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25690089/
PCR Tests and the Depopulation Program
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=89138
Pruebas de PCR y el Programa de Despoblación , Kevin Galata
https://www.isciii.es/InformacionCiudadanos/DivulgacionCulturaCientifica/DivulgacionISCIII/Paginas/Divulgacion/COVID19_PCR_test.aspx
Gargle test for COVID-19
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/gargle-test-for-covid-19-works-for-adults-as-well-as-children-researcher-says-1.5111012
Olfactory Nerve
https://www.verywellhealth.com/olfactory-nerve-anatomy-4686024
Olfactory Ensheathing Cell
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/olfactory-ensheathing-cell
Célula envolvente olfativa
https://www-sciencedirect-com.translate.goog/topics/engineering/olfactory-ensheathing-cell?_x_tr_sl=en&;_x_tr_tl=es&_x_tr_hl=en
Principia scientific international
https://principia-scientific.org/
Barrera hematoencefalicálica
https://www.kenhub.com/es/library/anatomia-es/barrera-hematoencefalicalica
Blood-Brain Barrier
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4292164/
Nervio olfatorio
https://www.kenhub.com/es/library/anatomia-es/nervio-olfatorio-i-par-craneal
The inventor of PCR
https://needtoknow.news/2020/12/kary-mullis-the-inventor-of-the-pcr-test-explains-why-its-results-are-meaningless/
El inventor de la PCR advirtió que el test «no sirve para detectar ninguna infección o enfermedad con precisión»
https://trikoobanews.com/31192.html
Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, explains Dr. Fauci has an agenda
El Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor de la prueba de PCR, explica que el Dr. Fauci tiene una agenda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDPt_y0n1q0
Nanocarriers: a versatile approach for mucosal vaccine delivery
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25690089/
PCR Tests and the Depopulation Program
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=89138
Pruebas de PCR y el Programa de Despoblación , Kevin Galata
https://www.isciii.es/InformacionCiudadanos/DivulgacionCulturaCientifica/DivulgacionISCIII/Paginas/Divulgacion/COVID19_PCR_test.aspx
Gargle test for COVID-19
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/gargle-test-for-covid-19-works-for-adults-as-well-as-children-researcher-says-1.5111012
Olfactory Nerve
https://www.verywellhealth.com/olfactory-nerve-anatomy-4686024
Olfactory Ensheathing Cell
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/olfactory-ensheathing-cell
Célula envolvente olfativa
https://www-sciencedirect-com.translate.goog/topics/engineering/olfactory-ensheathing-cell?_x_tr_sl=en&;_x_tr_tl=es&_x_tr_hl=en
Principia scientific international
https://principia-scientific.org/
Barrera hematoencefalicálica
https://www.kenhub.com/es/library/anatomia-es/barrera-hematoencefalicalica
Blood-Brain Barrier
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4292164/
Nervio olfatorio
https://www.kenhub.com/es/library/anatomia-es/nervio-olfatorio-i-par-craneal
Keywords
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