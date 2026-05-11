THE SCAVENGERS DON'T CARE WHO'S WATCHING THEM EAT NOW

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EVERY PARASITE FOR "IT" SELF
THE MYSTERIOUS BARAK RAVID
https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/2052254584479838530
https://x.com/criptopaul/status/2051969104827888002
https://x.com/ggreenwald/status/2053127405229817903
RT Video - ‘Very well organized’ business – expert on Iran war oil bets
https://www.rt.com/news/639623-iran-war-insider-trading-rasmus-rt/
How Big Is the Derivatives Market?
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/052715/how-big-derivatives-market.asp
Inflation tool - https://www.inflationtool.com/
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!