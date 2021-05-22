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[May 22, 2021] The Final Card [FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS] [GRACE AND TRUTH FELLOWSHIP]
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78 views • June 27, 2021
With the alien and UFO deception upon us, it's important that those you care about see what we are really up against and how deceived we've been about this topic. The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don't know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about. My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are. Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1crxF2g0_ww
Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2uWjrSEE&;t=13s
Sources of channels used in this video.
Rob Skiba (Alien and demon connections)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
Bart Sibrel (Buzz aldrin interview)
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
ThePottersClay (Bubbles in space) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
Taboo Conspiracy (Flat water experiments) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
FECORE (Laser Experiment)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yREwnIAa6a0
Globebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
NASA artists creating planets https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1qNy7mPmp8uH1Qwa6PDNpebHS_CsFPg_kh5qFFlg8aaWUnqYY3gGGF6gs&;v=umeHIxIdKxE&feature=youtu.be
Flat Earth Dude (Satellite transit moon footage)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Ca0Q9AokfwL1zpaNbQ_LQ
If you feel led to support our work you can do so here:
https://paypal.me/supportFEB
or become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
Private tour of the office for our supporters or those interested in supporting us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPwjHDH7abg
We thank you all for your help and the much needed prayers, love and wisdom that you continually share!
Much love to you from the Father and the brothers!
Impact Prelude by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100617
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2uWjrSEE&;t=13s
Sources of channels used in this video.
Rob Skiba (Alien and demon connections)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
Bart Sibrel (Buzz aldrin interview)
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
ThePottersClay (Bubbles in space) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
Taboo Conspiracy (Flat water experiments) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
FECORE (Laser Experiment)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yREwnIAa6a0
Globebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
NASA artists creating planets https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1qNy7mPmp8uH1Qwa6PDNpebHS_CsFPg_kh5qFFlg8aaWUnqYY3gGGF6gs&;v=umeHIxIdKxE&feature=youtu.be
Flat Earth Dude (Satellite transit moon footage)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Ca0Q9AokfwL1zpaNbQ_LQ
If you feel led to support our work you can do so here:
https://paypal.me/supportFEB
or become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
Private tour of the office for our supporters or those interested in supporting us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPwjHDH7abg
We thank you all for your help and the much needed prayers, love and wisdom that you continually share!
Much love to you from the Father and the brothers!
Impact Prelude by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100617
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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