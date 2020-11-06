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Covid-19: Private Criminal Prosecution of MPs In Progress UPDATE
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60 views • November 06, 2020
As Parliament approves Boris Johnson’s proposal to put England back into full lockdown for a month, on the eve of 5th November, Michael O’Bernicia returns with the latest news on the Private Criminal Prosecutions that he and his legal team are bringing via the Common Law system. There is a chance, he says, that all MPs who voted for the extension will find themselves under House Arrest on charges of Fraud, Treason and Genocide.
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