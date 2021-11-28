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!!!!THIS IS THEIR WAR PLANS!!!! A MUST LISTEN
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131 views • November 28, 2021
THEY ARE USING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE FREQUENCIES AND RADIO AIRWAVES ON THE PUBLIC PLEASE LISTEN TO WHAT THESE DEVILS HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE 1954.
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