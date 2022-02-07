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Astonishing bit of fake news exposed in Canada
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123 views • February 07, 2022
Residential Schools have been accused in the death of a lot of indigenous children. The News Media immediately jumped on the band wagon to accuse the Catholic Church of these atrocities. Ground penetrating radar had discovered a lot of bones and it was estimated that these were the bones of approximately 215 children. The news media went wild and several churches were burned down. When these bones were dug up, it turned out that they were simply tree root not bones. Trudeau didn't make any apology regarding this Fake News.
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