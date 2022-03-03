Dr. Ben Marble: The Mass Die Off of 2022 and the Fake Vaccine Poison Injections

(March 3, 2022) Maria Zeee's summary: "Dr. Ben Marble created a free online COVID-19 treatment platform for Americans where he and his team have successfully treated over 150,000 people. His patients have a 99.99% survival rate.

"This has now expanded to being able to treat patients for multiple illnesses via a Telehealth service, with the aim to extend this globally to help more people through a complete health system reform.



"Dr. Ben Marble says that people have been injected with a slow acting lethal poison that must be stopped immediately, with the creators of these injections being persecuted for their crimes.

"We also discuss some of the illnesses people are developing, including the main topic many are seeing propagated suddenly in the mainstream - AIDS (known by doctors who are being silenced as VAIDS)."





Full interview with Dr. Ben Marble: https://rumble.com/vwazru-dr.-ben-marble-people-have-been-vaccinated-with-slow-acting-lethal-poison.html Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Dr. Ben Marble and My Free Doctor: https://myfreedoctor.com/





