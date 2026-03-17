Wave 60: Iran launches more strikes on US bases & Israeli targets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wave 60: Iran launches more strikes on US bases and Israeli targets
Iran’s IRGC has launched the 60th wave of its Operation True Promise 4, hitting US military bases across the region and Israeli-linked sites, SNN reported.
🇺🇸 The operation targeted multiple US facilities, including Al-Udeid, Al-Dhafra, Ali Al-Salem and others, using long- and medium-range missiles as well as drones.
🏴☠️ Israeli targets were also struck, including the Rafael defense industry and support infrastructure linked to air operations.
👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime