Wave 60: Iran launches more strikes on US bases & Israeli targets

Wave 60: Iran launches more strikes on US bases and Israeli targets

Iran’s IRGC has launched the 60th wave of its Operation True Promise 4, hitting US military bases across the region and Israeli-linked sites, SNN reported.

🇺🇸 The operation targeted multiple US facilities, including Al-Udeid, Al-Dhafra, Ali Al-Salem and others, using long- and medium-range missiles as well as drones.

🏴‍☠️ Israeli targets were also struck, including the Rafael defense industry and support infrastructure linked to air operations.





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