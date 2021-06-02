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YOUR 4TH AMENDMENT RIGHT TO PRIVACY AND PROPERTY
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172 views • June 02, 2021
May 30, 2021
My flyer about how businesses cannot deny service based on vaccine status is making the rounds.
The AP media said that 4th Amendment and Civil Rights laws do not apply.
WHAT?!?! Watch the video and let me know in a comment below what you think about this.
Have you been denied service based on your vaccination status??
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
My flyer about how businesses cannot deny service based on vaccine status is making the rounds.
The AP media said that 4th Amendment and Civil Rights laws do not apply.
WHAT?!?! Watch the video and let me know in a comment below what you think about this.
Have you been denied service based on your vaccination status??
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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