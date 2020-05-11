Spiro Skouras: DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Spiro at:-In this powerful interview Spiro is joined with Doctor Andrew Kaufman. Spiro and Dr. Kaufman discuss the expanding curtailment of basic civil liberties being normalized under the false pretext of a global health emergency.Doctor Kaufman lays his reputation and his career on the line as he blows the whistle, on what he describes as a manufactured crisis to carry out a preplanned agenda to facilitate global governance and population control.Doctor Kaufman is a well educated medical professional who convincingly illustrates, using the CDC's own technical data, how the public has been manipulated on the grandest scale.Doctor Kaufman’s WebsiteDoctor Kaufman’s YoutubeProvisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)One-Third of All U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Nursing Home Residents or WorkersArmy germ lab shut down by CDC in 2019 had several 'serious' protocol violations that year2 Dead From Unknown Respiratory Virus. What Could It Be?Nearly 10K Military Personnel From 110 Nations In Wuhan China Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak!French army returned from Wuhan military games in October with mystery illnessPolicy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)Cepheid Letter of AuthorizationLESSCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over