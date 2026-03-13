⚠️Intelligence to be a utility people buy from us - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at BlackRock's US Infrastructure Summit in Washington DC - Big Tech now charges us for mind control?

Intelligence to be a utility people buy from us — OpenAI CEO

💬 "We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter," OpenAI head Sam Altman said at BlackRock's US Infrastructure Summit in Washington DC, March 11, 2026.

Soon, AI models will vary greatly in their capabilities and prices — from cheap and simple ones to expensive and intelligent — but the overall demand is going to grow regardless, he predicted.

😳 Big Tech now charges us for mind control?





@geopolitics_prime



