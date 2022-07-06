Venomous Remdesivir Proves Toxic: Man Disintegrates In Hospital Under Poisonous Protocol

For every CRIMINAL hospital that is only interested in how much MONEY they make off of your dead carcass,



There is a HERO who is only interested in how they can save your life & restore your body to it’s fullest function!

Dr. Brian Artis is what the Bible refers to as a Good Samaritan. He has picked up the heartbreaking case of Rodney Brooks who is at death’s doorstep due to the improper & CRIMINAL care that the hospital has given him for “treating COVID”.

Dr. Artis joins to speak out on what families all over the world are dealing with now, and how health insurance orgs are just as in on the Globalist scheme is depopulate the earth!

DONATE: https://www.givesendgo.com/G394K

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!