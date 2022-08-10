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Resisting Leftist Manipulation & Protecting Liberty: Dr. McMillan
The New American
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8 views • August 10, 2022

The social engineers working to subvert liberty and biblical values in America and beyond are masters of manipulating language and deceiving victims into embracing their views, warned author and Dr. Marlene McMillan in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. From behavior modification and values clarification to the changing of language and using the dialectic process, these powerful forces behind the scenes and their "change agents" on the ground have many tools at their disposal to reshape society. But there are ways for people to resist this, and Dr. McMillan is an expert on that. To begin with, people must learn self-government. They must also learn the true meaning of liberty--and accept the consequences of their actions. Finally, Americans must rely completely on God.

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libertysocial engineeringbehavior modification
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