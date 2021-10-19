Horror: Covid “Vaccine” Vials Under the Microscope w/ Dr. Carrie Madej

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This new Glazov Gang episode features Dr. Carrie Madej, an Osteopathic Internal Medicine Physician who blends traditional & holistic medicine for optimal health. She and Jamie Glazov discuss a great number of topics including the dangerous PCR test swabs, transhumanism, Bill Gates, mass surveillance, predictive policing, the great reset, the murder of Dr. Madej's colleagues, the direct threats and bribes she has endured, her Christian faith, and the book of Revelation.
Jamie Glazov: https://jamieglazov.com/
https://jamieglazov.com/2021/10/19/dr-madej-video-the-great-resets-technology-rewriting-your-memories/