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5,111 Patents for Pathogenic Corona Virus Owned by CDC and Big Pharma! Vax will make your body produce pathogens!- Dr David E Martin
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442 views • August 08, 2021
NEW NAME FOR THE CDC: CENTRE FOR DISEASE CIRCULATION!
The vaccines are designed to turn your body into a pathogen producing factory!
Yeah, why would you need to own 5,111 patents for pathogenic viruses? What would motivate you to own a pathogenic virus patent? Could it be you will have exclusivity to the means to solve a problem you have created? How much money could you make by having such exclusively for the means to solve the problem and what price would you charge to supply the answer to what you create?
In this sit down Interview David Martin explains the issues with the patent system, the over 5000 Corona Virus Patents, the players involved with the pandemic, the criminal laws violated through all this and his view on a solution to the problem.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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