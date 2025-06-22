US attacks Iranian Nuclear sites....

🇮🇷🇺🇸| According to a Pentagon reporter:



The news about 6 B2 news moving towards Guam was a deception to draw attention there, while at least 2 bombers were moving towards Iran from the eastern part of the US, namely from a place inside the US called Whiteman Base.

Update :

❗️🇮🇷🇺🇸| BREAKING: The US attacked Fordow & Natanz nuclear facilities of Iran.



Several GBU-57 were used against Fordow but did not cause significant, apparently the tunnels and entrances sustained damage.



Tomahawks were used against Natanz.



All sites were evacuated beforehand.

Source @Slavyangrad

