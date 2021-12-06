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The Word of God
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20 views • December 06, 2021
Why do we take Jesus' name and give it to a book? Shocking video for a paradigm shift.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
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