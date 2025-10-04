William Albert Dierickx Bill Obituary





William Albert Dierickx, fondly known as Bill, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2025, at the age of 87. He was born on December 3, 1937, in Seattle to William L. Dierickx and Kathryn (Friese) Dierickx. Bill grew up in the charming neighborhood of Magnolia, where he graduated from Queen Anne High School and later attended the University of Washington.









During his formative years, Bill served in the United States Army Reserves as a Munitions Technician while working at the family business, The William Dierickx Company, alongside his brother Peter. Together, they expanded the business until it was sold to Alco Standard (now known as IKON).









It was on a sunny summer day in Magnolia that Bill crossed paths with the love of his life, Jeanne (La Grandeur) Dierickx. They embraced the joys and challenges of raising a blended family, filling their home with laughter and love. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanne; his two sons, Darin and Dean (Shannon); his stepchildren, Karin Loen (Brock), Kristine McHugh (Steve), and Trey (Chi Nguyen); and his nine cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine and his brother, Peter.









After retiring from the family business, Bill's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish The Wolfsburg Warehouse, one of the pioneering online and brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to trading and selling vintage Volkswagen parts. An avid collector at heart, he traveled extensively in search of rare VW parts, fostering connections with others who shared his passion.









Bill thrived in various settings—whether enjoying a round of golf, casting a line by the river, tinkering with vintage cars in his garage, exploring vineyards, or engaging in spirited discussions at social gatherings. His children fondly remember him not just as a father, but as a friend who infused humor and storytelling into everyday moments. He had a remarkable ability to teach the significance of relationships and teamwork while sharing his zest for hobbies and business.









Bill and Jeanne enjoyed travel and spending their winters in the warmth of Palm Desert, creating beautiful memories together. His wit and wisdom left a lasting mark on their lives, creating a legacy of kindness and creativity that will be cherished for generations.









A private family service will be held at a later date. Bill will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, kindness, and support will continue to resonate in the hearts of his family forever.