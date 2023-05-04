Create New Account
The New York Secret police station is the CCP's largest spy center. It not only monitored Chinese dissidents but also monitored all aspects of the United States
33 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fz7xa82cf

纽约秘密警察局是中共最大的间谍中心，它不仅监控中国异见人士，还监控美国的方方面面，使美国处于极度危险之中。

The New York Secret police station is the CCP's largest spy center. It not only monitored Chinese dissidents but also monitored all aspects of the United States, putting the United States in extreme danger.

@redpill @S7Gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JoshReid #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedonwtheccp



