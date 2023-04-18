DESTRUCTION OF NEW YORK CITY IN ONE HOUR [SEE REVELATION 18] ✝

Babylon the Great, the Most Wicked City in the World, New York City Will Be Destroyed in One Hour

"This is--Babylon the great will fall. Babylon, the master of deceit, will fall. Many good must suffer as martyrs with the bad. Babylon the great will fall! She has raised herself high above her God, and she invokes the vengeance of a just punishment. Ships will look upon her as she burns. Woefully they will shield their eyes from the sight. Babylon the great, the harlot upon nations, the harlot among nations, will fall. Babylon the great, who has led many astray, will fall." - Our Lady of the Roses, July 15, 1973 [50 YEARS AGO] ✝

"And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, who have not yet received a kingdom: but shall receive power as kings, one hour after the beast (arrival of Antichrist). These have one design: and their strength and power they shall deliver to the beast." - Apocalypse 17:12-13 ✝

GREAT DESTRUCTIVE ACT

"There will be a great destructive act committed in your city of New York." - Our Lady of the Roses, September 14, 1976

https://www.tldm.org/news19/mysterybabylontobedestroyedinonehour.htm

[BAYSIDE PROPHECIES CONFIRM THIS VISION] ✝

----------------

Revelation 18:10

Standing afar off for fear of her torments, saying: Alas! alas! that great city Babylon, that mighty city: for in one hour is thy judgment come.

----------------

Revelation 18:19

And they cast dust upon their heads, and cried, weeping and mourning, saying: Alas! alas! that great city, wherein all were made rich, that had ships at sea, by reason of her prices: for in one hour she is made desolate.

---------------

Revelation 18:21 ✝

And a mighty angel took up a stone, as it were a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying: With such violence as this shall Babylon, that great city, be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.

---------------

PRAY, PRAY, PRAY FOR NYC, TELL FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO LEAVE NOW.

--------------

Prayer of Consecration to Saint Michael and the Heavenly Militia for Spiritual Combat

Glorious Prince of the Heavenly Armies, St. Michael the Archangel, I consecrate myself and I consecrate my family, relatives, neighbors and friends to you, my beloved archangel, and to the Heavenly Militia. In this way, on this day and every day while we live beneath the sun, we are protected and sheltered by your Heavenly person and by the Heavenly Militia. All that we are, have and do, we consecrate to you and we ask for your assistance and protection day and night, so that no force of evil can cause us to lose. We entrust to you the care of our physical, psychic, biological and spiritual being, especially our soul. Heavenly militia, may your assistance and protection deliver us from all evil and danger.

Help us brothers to remain firm in faith, so that not one of the children of God be lost. Oh, blessed Saint Michael, protect us from the attacks and snares of the evil spirits because you know full well that we are poor mortals, fragile and weak, in need of the Mercy of God and of your protection to fulfill the mission that Heaven has commissioned to us. Oh, Saint Michael, may your victorious cry: “who is like God? no one is like God”, suppress and cast into Hell satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the destruction of souls. Amen















