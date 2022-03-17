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ALIGNMENT AND TAKING INSPIRED ACTION IS THE SECRET TO SUCCESS!
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46 views • March 17, 2022
Check out this clip from the Luminous Online Retreat that I had the pleasure of co-hosting alongside some pretty incredible thought leaders. If you stay with me for the next minute, you can hear me riff on surrender.
Want to create exponential wealth in your life in 2022? Well then, I am here to tell you that it’s essential for you to step fully into states of surrender to reach this goal.
Whenever you find yourself being presented with a challenge or obstacle, it’s important to think of these as gifts! It’s a learning opportunity that is always there to get you back on the path to the things you deeply desire.
Also, in parting, I’d like to encourage you to check out this short clip on “How to Cope When Shit Hits the Fan” https://youtu.be/QqGdzIXbJi4 - for more great content just like this, head over to my YouTube channel and hit that subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Want to create exponential wealth in your life in 2022? Well then, I am here to tell you that it’s essential for you to step fully into states of surrender to reach this goal.
Whenever you find yourself being presented with a challenge or obstacle, it’s important to think of these as gifts! It’s a learning opportunity that is always there to get you back on the path to the things you deeply desire.
Also, in parting, I’d like to encourage you to check out this short clip on “How to Cope When Shit Hits the Fan” https://youtu.be/QqGdzIXbJi4 - for more great content just like this, head over to my YouTube channel and hit that subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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