Famous Art: Autumn Themes is a video that I created to display artworks by famous artists who portray the awesome beauty of the Fall season. These pictures remind viewers to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Fall and Spring are my two favorite times of the year. During autumn, the leaves display brilliant hues of orange, red, and yellow. There is a calm, exhilarating atmosphere in the air, in anticipation of crystalline, pristine snow blankets covering winter landscapes.