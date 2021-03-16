General Flynn Statement; Arizona Audit; Durham Resigns & Supreme Court Dismisses All Election Lawsuits

In this video, we are going to discuss General Flynn latest statement, updates on the Arizona audit, election lawsuit updates, John Durhams resignation and the Supreme court dismisses all election lawsuits.



In breaking news, A judge ruled on Friday that the Arizona Senate can get access to the 2.1 million ballots from Arizona’s most populous county, so that they can continue their efforts to audit the 2020 election. As many of you know, the Maricopa County board of election officials illegally voted to resist the subpoena by the legislature to begin the audit, and only agreed after criminal prosecution was threatened. Even after that, they reversed course and would not allow access to the machines. This ruling is a huge win for anyone seeking election integrity. Now we just need to make sure it’s a non-biased organization actually doing the audit.



In a not so surprising, surprising turn of events, the Supreme Court of the United States has decided not to hear any election lawsuits. This decision came as a shock to many americans, crossing party lines. Republicans, Independents and many democrats alike can’t seem to understand why the Supreme Court would decide to not even hear the case. If they heard the case, they could potentially put to rest any speculation that unconstitutional changes were or were not made. But now, we are just left to guess.



This decision Disappointed more than half the country and leads many americans to question the integrity of not just the supreme court, but of every branch of government.



The cases that SCOTUS did not want to even hear, were the cases out of Georgia from Lin Wood, the Pennsylvania case by the trump campaign and also the Pennsylvania case from Representative Mike Lee.



My friends, I have started the #BackToTheBallot campaign to get rid of the voting machines once and for all, and go back to paper ballot voting only. Please go to www.backtotheballot.com right now to sign the petition.



#GeneralFlynn #ArizonaAudit #DurhamResigns #SupremeCourt