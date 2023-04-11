Jewish Horsemen. Putin. Apocalypse [2022 - Eduard Hodos]

https://odysee.com/@%D0%AD%D0%B4%D1%83%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%B4-%D0%A5%D0%9E%D0%94%D0%9E%D0%A1:9/de-hodos-juedische-reiter-2:f https://hodos-video.com





Eduard Hodos (born June 6, 1945), publicist and former head of the Jewish Reform Community in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, studied at the Pedagogical Institute in Kharkiv. He is the author of a series of investigative books on the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and is a collector of art and antiques.





Video overview:

- Crucifixion of Jesus Christ - Israel TV

- Who led Ukraine to the EU?

- Lecture by R. Bulochnik "The Nations/Peoples of the World and their Future".

- R. Avigdor Eskin: Who are the Chabat Lubavitch?

- R. Michael Laitman on the Superpowers

- Hate Speech against the National Hero of Ukraine

- About the Russian Character and Putin

- Nuclear War

- The Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Examples of Using the Number of the Beast

- Who is the Eighth King? (Apocalypse)

- The number 120 and April 18, 2022

- Thantocracy (Reign of Death)

- The Interpretation of the Sculpture on the Cover of the Video

- Farewell - Summary - Notes